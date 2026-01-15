Thaksin eligible for parole in May, says Corrections Dept official

Pitaka arrived at the prison with Thaksin’s personal lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, and they entered the facility without making statements to the press. After a 30-minute visit, Pitaka told reporters that Thaksin was in good health and was not feeling lonely. He added that Thaksin had been following news reports about the ongoing election campaigns closely.

Thaksin's Support for Pheu Thai Party and Condolences for Train Accident

Pitaka shared that Thaksin had asked him to send moral support to all Pheu Thai Party candidates, though he did not specify any particular candidates. He noted that the upcoming election gave Thaksin something to monitor and focus on during his time in prison.

Pitaka also mentioned that Thaksin had learned of the tragic train accident in Nakhon Ratchasima and had expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Before leaving the prison, Pitaka greeted a group of red-shirt supporters gathered outside to show their support for Thaksin. The supporters shouted their commitment to backing the Pheu Thai Party in the upcoming election.

