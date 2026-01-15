Thaksin eligible for parole in May, says Corrections Dept official

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be eligible for parole in May, according to a senior official at the Corrections Department. The official said on Thursday when Thaksin’s son-in-law, Pitaka Suksawat, visited him at Klong Prem Central Prison.
The official, who requested anonymity, clarified that while Thaksin has not served enough time for his inmate classification to be upgraded from middle to excellent level, which would make him eligible for royal clemency, he would still qualify for parole. Thaksin has been serving a one-year sentence, which began on September 9, 2025.
The Corrections Department reviews inmate classifications four times a year—in March, April, August, and December—but Thaksin has not served long enough for his class to be upgraded. However, as Thaksin will have served two-thirds of his sentence by May, he will be eligible for parole at that time.
“By May, he will have completed eight months of his 12-month sentence, making him eligible for parole,” the source explained.
On Thursday, Pitaka Suksawat, representing his wife, former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and the Shinawatra family, visited Thaksin at the Klong Prem prison. This marked the 32nd family visit since Thaksin’s imprisonment.
Pitaka arrived at the prison with Thaksin’s personal lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, and they entered the facility without making statements to the press. After a 30-minute visit, Pitaka told reporters that Thaksin was in good health and was not feeling lonely. He added that Thaksin had been following news reports about the ongoing election campaigns closely.
Pitaka shared that Thaksin had asked him to send moral support to all Pheu Thai Party candidates, though he did not specify any particular candidates. He noted that the upcoming election gave Thaksin something to monitor and focus on during his time in prison.
Pitaka also mentioned that Thaksin had learned of the tragic train accident in Nakhon Ratchasima and had expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
Before leaving the prison, Pitaka greeted a group of red-shirt supporters gathered outside to show their support for Thaksin. The supporters shouted their commitment to backing the Pheu Thai Party in the upcoming election.