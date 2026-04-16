Supreme Court to review 44-MP Section 112 case on April 24

Supreme Court is scheduled to meet on April 24 to consider whether to accept a petition filed by the National Anti-Corruption Commission in the ethics case against 44 former Move Forward MPs over their push to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, in a development that could have direct implications for 10 current MPs of the People’s Party.





Surapong Intharathaworn, secretary-general of the NACC, said the commission had been informed that the Supreme Court would convene on April 24 to consider whether to accept the case.

The NACC submitted the case file to the court on April 9. He said the next step would depend on the court’s order.

The case is being closely watched because 10 of the 44 are now sitting MPs under the People’s Party banner.

They are party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun, Rangsiman Rome, Wayo Assawarungruang, Pakornwut Udompipatskul, Nattawut Buapratum, Surachet Praveenwongvuth, Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, and Bangkok constituency MPs Teerachai Panthumas and Taopiphop Limjittrakorn.