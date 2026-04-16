Supreme Court to review 44-MP Section 112 case on April 24

Supreme Court is scheduled to meet on April 24 to consider whether to accept a petition filed by the National Anti-Corruption Commission in the ethics case against 44 former Move Forward MPs over their push to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, in a development that could have direct implications for 10 current MPs of the People’s Party.
Surapong Intharathaworn, secretary-general of the NACC, said the commission had been informed that the Supreme Court would convene on April 24 to consider whether to accept the case.
The NACC submitted the case file to the court on April 9. He said the next step would depend on the court’s order.
The case is being closely watched because 10 of the 44 are now sitting MPs under the People’s Party banner.
They are party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun, Rangsiman Rome, Wayo Assawarungruang, Pakornwut Udompipatskul, Nattawut Buapratum, Surachet Praveenwongvuth, Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, and Bangkok constituency MPs Teerachai Panthumas and Taopiphop Limjittrakorn.
Court to decide first whether to accept the petition
At this stage, the court is not yet ruling on the substance of the case. The April 24 session is to consider whether the petition should be accepted for further proceedings after the NACC found grounds to accuse the 44 former MPs of a serious breach of ethical standards over their support for amending Section 112.
The NACC announced in February that it had unanimously found grounds against the 44 former MPs and would forward the case to the Supreme Court. The case stems from their joint move to submit a bill seeking changes to the lese majeste law.
Spotlight falls on 10 current People’s Party MPs
Political attention is now focused on whether the court, if it accepts the petition, could also issue an order affecting the status or duties of the 10 current People’s Party MPs.
That possibility has been widely discussed in Thai political reporting, but as of now there has been no court order. The immediate confirmed development is only that the court is due to consider the petition on April 24. Whether any suspension order will follow remains to be seen.
Another high-stakes legal test for the opposition
The case adds to the legal and political pressure surrounding figures linked to the former Move Forward Party and its successor, the People’s Party.
With several senior party figures among the 10 sitting MPs named in the case, the Supreme Court’s next move is likely to be watched not only for its legal implications but also for its potential impact on parliamentary politics and the opposition’s leadership bench.