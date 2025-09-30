Appeals court affirms jail for MP Chonthicha in lese majeste case

The Court of Appeal Region 1 on Tuesday (September 30) upheld a two-year prison sentence without suspension for Pathum Thani MP Chonthicha Jangrew of the People’s Party over a lese majeste charge.
The ruling was read at Thanyaburi Provincial Court, where prosecutors accused Chonthicha of violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code.
The case stemmed from her speech during a political rally on September 11, 2021, in front of Thanyaburi Provincial Court, where she called for the release of political prisoners and was accused of insulting His Majesty the King. She denied the charge.
The Thanyaburi Provincial Court had earlier sentenced Chonthicha to two years’ imprisonment without suspension.
She appeared at court on Tuesday with People’s Party MP Piyarat Chongthep and the party’s secretary-general Sarayut Jailak. The appeals court ruled that the lower court’s judgement was sound and dismissed Chonthicha’s appeal.
She later filed for bail pending her appeal to the Supreme Court. The Thanyaburi Provincial Court granted temporary release with bail set at 150,000 baht.