Phiphat says he was not informed before losing EEC oversight

Southern border portfolio also questioned

Reporters also asked whether the removal of some assignments, including work related to the three southern border provinces, reflected internal problems within Bhumjaithai.

Phiphat said the southern border issue was now being handled through the foreign affairs portfolio.

“The three southern border provinces are a matter for the Foreign Ministry. We want peace, so the responsibility was given to Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, to oversee,” he said.

It was earlier reported that under Anutin’s division of duties, Sihasak was assigned to oversee the Foreign Ministry, the National Intelligence Agency and the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre.

Rail contract dispute in the background

The EEC reshuffle comes amid continuing scrutiny of the long-delayed high-speed rail project linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports, one of the key infrastructure projects tied to the EEC.

Before losing the EEC portfolio, Phiphat had taken a firm line against amending the private-sector contract for the project. The central dispute involved a proposed change to the state payment model, from the original arrangement — in which the private partner must complete construction before the state begins payment — to a “build-and-pay” model tied to construction progress.

Phiphat had earlier said the government would stand by the original contract and would not accept the private sector’s proposed changes, while leaving open a legal channel for the concessionaire to seek termination if it could not proceed under the existing terms.

The project has remained stuck in negotiations with Asia Era One, the private partner linked to the CP Group. The concession was signed in 2019 for 50 years, but construction had yet to begin after more than six years of contract-amendment disputes.

The contract amendment agenda was withdrawn from the EEC Policy Committee meeting on May 20, 2026, while talks with Asia Era One continued.

Asked on Wednesday whether his removal from EEC oversight was connected to the failure to amend the three-airport rail contract, Phiphat said he did not know the reason and repeated that reporters should wait for Anutin to return from Russia.

‘No rift’ in Bhumjaithai, Phiphat insists

Phiphat also denied that the decision indicated a split inside Bhumjaithai.

“No. We can handle any job. Everyone has their own role. I can perform any duty; it’s not an issue,” he said.

He insisted there were no cracks within the party, joking that Bhumjaithai remained “comfortable” — a play on the party’s name — and said the party’s growth had nothing to do with the latest reshuffle.

“As a party grows, it naturally has to look at the bigger picture. That is normal. A larger party is a good thing because there are more hands to help with the work,” he said.