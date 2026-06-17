Phiphat says he was not informed before losing EEC oversight

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Wednesday that he had not been informed in advance of the Cabinet’s decision to revoke his authority over the Eastern Economic Corridor Office, telling reporters to ask Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for the reason while denying that the move reflected a reduced role or a rift within Bhumjaithai.
The Cabinet on Tuesday acknowledged Prime Minister’s Office Order No 233/2569, which amended an earlier work-assignment order and cancelled the clause assigning Phiphat to supervise the EEC Office. It also acknowledged Order No 234/2569, cancelling his role on the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee. Both orders were signed on June 15 and took effect immediately.
Phiphat said he had not known about the order beforehand, adding that it was merely read out during the Cabinet meeting for acknowledgement.
Asked whether the move was because he could no longer handle the workload, Phiphat replied: “On this matter, you will have to ask Anutin Charnvirakul, the Prime Minister and Interior Minister.”
He also rejected suggestions that the decision amounted to a reduction in his role.
“No, because everyone is considered capable of doing equal work. Following this, the Prime Minister will likely assign other duties,” he said.
Reporters also asked whether the removal of some assignments, including work related to the three southern border provinces, reflected internal problems within Bhumjaithai.
Phiphat said the southern border issue was now being handled through the foreign affairs portfolio.
“The three southern border provinces are a matter for the Foreign Ministry. We want peace, so the responsibility was given to Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, to oversee,” he said.
It was earlier reported that under Anutin’s division of duties, Sihasak was assigned to oversee the Foreign Ministry, the National Intelligence Agency and the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre.
The EEC reshuffle comes amid continuing scrutiny of the long-delayed high-speed rail project linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports, one of the key infrastructure projects tied to the EEC.
Before losing the EEC portfolio, Phiphat had taken a firm line against amending the private-sector contract for the project. The central dispute involved a proposed change to the state payment model, from the original arrangement — in which the private partner must complete construction before the state begins payment — to a “build-and-pay” model tied to construction progress.
Phiphat had earlier said the government would stand by the original contract and would not accept the private sector’s proposed changes, while leaving open a legal channel for the concessionaire to seek termination if it could not proceed under the existing terms.
The project has remained stuck in negotiations with Asia Era One, the private partner linked to the CP Group. The concession was signed in 2019 for 50 years, but construction had yet to begin after more than six years of contract-amendment disputes.
The contract amendment agenda was withdrawn from the EEC Policy Committee meeting on May 20, 2026, while talks with Asia Era One continued.
Asked on Wednesday whether his removal from EEC oversight was connected to the failure to amend the three-airport rail contract, Phiphat said he did not know the reason and repeated that reporters should wait for Anutin to return from Russia.
Phiphat also denied that the decision indicated a split inside Bhumjaithai.
“No. We can handle any job. Everyone has their own role. I can perform any duty; it’s not an issue,” he said.
He insisted there were no cracks within the party, joking that Bhumjaithai remained “comfortable” — a play on the party’s name — and said the party’s growth had nothing to do with the latest reshuffle.
“As a party grows, it naturally has to look at the bigger picture. That is normal. A larger party is a good thing because there are more hands to help with the work,” he said.