Thailand appoints multi-stakeholder committee for open government

This would make government operations more efficient and reduce corruption.

He said open government, digital government, responsive government, transparency and anti-corruption were therefore interconnected parts of the same approach to improving the efficiency and transparency of public administration, reducing corruption and responding better to people’s needs.

The committee also comprises representatives of the public and private sectors, civil society and experts, including Kobsak Pootrakool, Mana Nimitmongkol, Weerasak Kowsurat, Kitti Tangjitrmaneesakda and Suriyadeo Tripathi.

Its duties are to set the direction and strategies for open government administration, consider the NAP before it is submitted to the Cabinet, oversee and monitor results, and appoint subcommittees or working groups.

The Office of the Public Sector Development Commission (OPDC) has been assigned to act as the central agency coordinating and supporting the implementation of the committee’s work.

“The government aims to raise the standard of people-centred public administration by giving all sectors opportunities to participate in policymaking and monitor implementation.

This will help ensure that government decisions are comprehensive, transparent and accountable, strengthen good governance in the country and continue to support Thailand’s efforts to join the Open Government Partnership,” Ratchada said.