Prayad Marksaeng wins Thai Senior Tour 2024 championship

Golf Thai Senior Tour 2024, Aditya Senior Championship, competing for a total prize money of 1 million baht at the Aditya Golf & Resort, Nakhon Nayok Province.
May 17, 2024, is the final round of the competition. The champion belongs to Prayad Maksaeng, former number 1 on the Japan Senior Tour 3 times, who scored a total of 22 under par for three days, winning the championship and receiving a prize money of 120,000 baht.
The second part went to Udon Duangdecha, who finished with a total score of 15 under par and received 80,000 baht.
Prayad Maksaeng, a 58-year-old champion from Hua Hin who is preparing to travel to compete on the Japan Senior Tour next month, revealed that “The score is far ahead. Moreover, competitors make mistakes. It makes playing with peace of mind and no pressure possible. It is considered a perfect week because no bogeys were lost at all. and build confidence before travelling to compete on the Japan Senior Tour in the next two weeks."
For the next competition of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association. It is a one-day tour competition at Athitaya Stadium. This June Continuing with the Thai Senior Tour competition, the 3rd field is organised to compete for 1 Million baht at Kabinburi This August, with the 4th field competing at the stadium. Water Mill, Nakhon Nayok Province, October and the 5th event at Phuket Country Club, Phuket Province, this November.