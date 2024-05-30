IBA to offer prize money to all boxing medallists at Paris Games

The body is not organising the boxing tournament at the Paris Olympics after it was stripped of recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year.

Based on the placings of boxers at the July 26-Aug. 11 Games, the IBA said it would award $100,000 to gold medallists, $50,000 for silver medals and $25,000 for bronze.

The move follows that of World Athletics, which in April announced it would be the first governing body to offer $50,000 in prize money for its Olympic champions, starting in Paris this year.

"Paris gold medallists in the boxing tournament will receive a substantial financial reward of $100,000. Out of this amount, the athlete will receive $50,000, their National Federation will receive $25,000, and their coach will receive $25,000," IBA President Umar Kremlev said in a statement.