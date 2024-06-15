Euro 2024: Hungary faces Switzerland in first round of Group A

Here’s what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Switzerland is aiming for a winning start to its Euro 2024 campaign as it bids to reach the knockout stages for the third European Championship in a row.

— Hungary comes into the tournament with an impressive record in recent years and came through qualifying unbeaten. A loss to Ireland in a pre-tournament friendly last week was the team’s first defeat since 2022.

— Hungary’s fans will be under scrutiny after racist and homophobic abuse by its supporters during the last European Championship in 2021, and against England later the same year.

Team news

— Hungary’s star midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool, needed treatment on his left thigh in Saturday’s 3-0 friendly win over Israel and was substituted as a precaution but seems likely to be fit.

— Hungary coach Marco Rossi says French-born midfielder Loic Nego will not be fit to face Switzerland but could recover for the second game on Wednesday against Germany.