Could a $170 high-tech soccer ball be the reason for Euro 2024's spectacular goals?

There was Arda Guler’s curling effort into the top corner from around 20 meters in Turkey’s 3-1 win against Georgia. That was rivalled by his teammate Mert Muldur’s volley from the edge of the box in the same game.

Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu struck another from a distance against Ukraine and nearly scored directly from a corner kick which hit the crossbar.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a stunner for Switzerland against Scotland, and there were rockets from Italy’s Nicolo Barella and Czech Republic’s Lukas Provod.

“Any footballs for these tournaments aren’t exactly made with goalkeepers in mind,” Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel said. “It’s a pleasure to strike. You can get a good distance. They are certainly not made for the grip for the goalkeeper.”

Official tournament balls have been criticized in the past. Some players complained that Adidas’ Jabulani ball for the 2010 World Cup was unpredictable.

UEFA says the Fussballliebe has been designed for “accuracy and consistency, supporting fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention.”

It is made of recycled polyester and more “sustainable bio-based materials” than balls used for previous tournaments, including corn fibres, sugar cane and wood pulp.