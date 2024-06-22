Austria wins and makes Lewandowski’s Poland the first team to go out at Euro 2024

Gernot Trauner, Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic scored for Austria while Krzysztof Piatek had Poland’s first-half equaliser.

Robert Lewandowski, who missed Poland’s first match against the Netherlands due to an injury, came on in the second half but failed to make an impact, and was booked after just five minutes on the pitch.

“We are depressed by this result but we still have one more game in our group and we need to put our best foot forward and try to win three points,” Lewandowski told Poland’s TVP Sport.

Poland’s slim chance of surviving the group stage disappeared hours later when the Netherlands and France drew 0-0, which ensured the Poles would finish last in Group D with one match remaining.