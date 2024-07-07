Netherlands into Euro 2024 semifinal against England after beating Turkey

Many Turkish fans made the gesture on their way to Berlin’s Olympiastadion, and again during Turkey’s national anthem before the game.

The Dutch made a better start, but Turkey’s defenders dug in to limit the impact of Cody Gapko, Xavi Simons and Memphis Depay. Turkey lined up with five at the back without the ball, as it had in the win against Austria, and gradually improved.

Akaydin rewarded a period of Turkish pressure by scoring in the 35th. Arda Guler delivered a butter-soft cross for the defender to head in off the underside of the crossbar.

It set off wild celebrations among Turkey’s coaching staff and fans. Guler was swamped in the coaching area with hugs, while fans in the west end of the stadium set off flares. Most stayed standing after the goal.

Turkish supporters greatly outnumbered their orange-clad counterparts in a city that’s home to a large community of people with Turkish roots. Most are descendants of Turkish “guest workers” who arrived in what was West Germany to help rebuild the post-war economy. Germany is home to some 3 million Turks or people with Turkish roots, making them the country’s largest ethnic minority, and the team has enjoyed fevered support at Euro 2024.

Koeman, who won Euro ’88 as a player with the Netherlands, reacted to his team’s halftime deficit by sending on big forward Weghorst, whose presence gave the Dutch wingers a target.

Guler hit the post with a free kick, but it was an isolated effort during a period of intense Dutch pressure that finally paid off in the 70th when De Vrij was left free to head in Depay’s cross.

Suddenly the Dutch supporters could be heard again, and they were cheering again shortly afterwards when Gapko forced the own goal from Muldur by getting in front of the defender to Denzel Dumfries’ low cross.

“We didn’t start the second half very well and fell behind,” Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu said. “After their second goal, we turned to long balls. Such things happen. It’s an honour to have come this far.”