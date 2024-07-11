Ferrari looks to continue hot streak at ONE Fight Night 24 

The Thai star faces perennial contender Vladimir Kuzmin in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest on August 3. The pivotal clash takes place at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Ferrari is riding a wave of momentum going into the biggest test of his ONE tenure to date, with a four-fight win streak in tow. During that time, the 26-year-old stormed into the division with wins over Ilyas Musaev, Kirill Khomutov, Antar Kacem, and Mavlud Tifiyev.
The Fairtex Training Center representative hones his craft at the famous gym in Pattaya, alongside ONE superstars such as three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex, former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, and top bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex, among others.
But if he is to reach the dizzying heights of his teammates, he’ll have to overcome another divisional staple.
Kuzmin holds an impressive 21-4 professional record, and the Russian standout has faced a who’s who of ONE’s bantamweight striking roster, including two-sport bantamweight king Jonathan “The General” Haggerty.
The 26-year-old is desperate to kick off another run at the division’s elite after he saw his two-fight win streak snapped by Suablack Tor Pran49 in his most recent outing at ONE Fight Night 21 in April.
ONE Fight Night 24 is headlined by the ONE interim strawweight MMA world title showdown between former divisional king Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks and the equally outspoken No.3 ranked contender Gustavo “El Gladiador” Balart.
The two wrestling standouts will lock horns for a slice of the strawweight MMA gold in the absence of ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio, as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.