Thais expect gold in boxing, taekwondo at Paris Olympics

When asked about the factors influencing Thai athletes’ success, 32.4% put it down to potential, 28.5% said training, 22.3% coaching skills, 10.9% support from relevant agencies, 3.7% environment and 2.2% other factors.

CIHCD director Ratthapong Boonyanuwat attributed the high interest in the Games on the fact that it is held once every four years.