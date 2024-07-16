Thais expect gold in boxing, taekwondo at Paris Olympics

The survey, conducted by Kasembundit University’s Centre of Innovation for Human Capital Development (CIHCD) and relevant agencies, polled 1,147 Thais aged 18 and over between July 11-13. The results paint a clear picture of national pride and Olympic fervour:
When asked about the factors influencing Thai athletes’ success, 32.4% put it down to potential, 28.5% said training, 22.3% coaching skills, 10.9% support from relevant agencies, 3.7% environment and 2.2% other factors.
CIHCD director Ratthapong Boonyanuwat attributed the high interest in the Games on the fact that it is held once every four years.
He also said Thais have high medal expectations due to Thailand’s prowess in these sports. He highlighted Panipak Wongpattanakit’s success in capturing gold in the women’s taekwondo flyweight category in the 2020 Summer Olympics. However, Sudaporn Seesondee only managed to capture a bronze in the women boxing lightweight category.
The 2024 Summer Olympics or Paris 2024 will be held from July 26 to August 11.