Can Thailand continue its Olympic golden run in Paris?

More boxing success came four years later at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where Wijan Ponlid won gold in the men's flyweight and Pornchai Thongburan won a bronze at light middleweight.

But Sydney also saw Thai weightlifters heave themselves into the Olympic spotlight. Khassaraporn Suta won a bronze medal in the women's 58 kg category, making history as Thailand’s first female Olympic medal-winner.

Thailand achieved its biggest medal haul at the 2004 Games in Athens, Greece with three gold, one silver and four bronze medals. This time, Thai weightlifters were the stars, winning two gold and two bronze. Thai boxers, meanwhile, won a gold, a silver and a bronze medal.

Yaowapa Boorapolchai also became the first Thai to win a medal outside of boxing and weightlifting when she kicked her way to a bronze in the taekwondo 49 kg category.

Boxing, weightlifting and taekwondo are now Olympic beacons of hope for Thai people following a series of victories at the last four games. Thai athletes collected six medals (2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze) at Beijing 2008, four medals (2 silver and 2 bronze) at London 2012, and six (2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze) at the Rio De Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

Thailand also made history at the 2020 Tokyo Games, with flyweight Panipak Wongpattanakit becoming the first Thai taekwondo athlete to win an Olympic gold medal. Sudaporn Seesondee won a bronze in women's lightweight boxing as Thailand collected two medals in Tokyo.

Thai athletes will be hungry to achieve more glory on the Olympic stage when the 2024 Games kick off in Paris next week.

The whole country will be watching as the Thai flag flies in French arenas from July 26 to August 11.