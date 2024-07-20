Thai women thrash Malaysia to win promotion to Asia-Oceania Group I

Team captain Pacharapol Khamsaman said: “Our singles players performed exceptionally well, allowing us to secure a decisive victory without needing to rely on the doubles matches. However, we must also commend Malaysia for their spirited effort and enthusiastic support for their players, which posed challenges for the Thai players.”

“It took quite some time to figure out my opponent in the first set because she was unpredictable and would attack immediately,” said Patcharin, reflecting on the opening singles. “However, once I read her game, I tried to close out the match as quickly as possible. I'm very happy to have won all my matches in this tournament without dropping a set, which has greatly boosted my confidence before returning to compete in professional events in Thailand.”

The winner of the Malaysia-Hong Kong tie will be the other team to be promoted to the 2025 Group I.