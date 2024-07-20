Thai women thrash Malaysia to win promotion to Asia-Oceania Group I

Thailand topped the three-team pool, having already defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in the previous tie, to secure the promotion to the zonal Group I next year.
In the first singles rubber, the in-form Patcharin Cheepchandej, ranked No. 627 in the world, faced Jo-Lynn Saw. Patcharin, who had won back-to-back ITF titles on her way to Malaysia, dominated play with her superior all-court game, taking the first set 6-3 after a rain delay, and the second set 6-1, giving Thailand a 1-0 lead.
In the second singles, Mananchaya Sawangkaew, ranked world No. 206, beat Elsa Wan 6-0, 6-2, securing victory for Thailand in the round-robin tie.
Thailand gave Malaysia no respite in the inconsequential doubles match as the pair of Mananchaya and Thasaporn Naklo swept away Iman Abdullah and Soo Hui Yii 6-2, 6-0.
Suchai Pornchaisakudom, president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand, thanked Thai diplomats and supporters in Malaysia who turned out to encourage the team, which contributed to the team's success. He praised the Thai women for their impressive performance.
Team captain Pacharapol Khamsaman said: “Our singles players performed exceptionally well, allowing us to secure a decisive victory without needing to rely on the doubles matches. However, we must also commend Malaysia for their spirited effort and enthusiastic support for their players, which posed challenges for the Thai players.”
“It took quite some time to figure out my opponent in the first set because she was unpredictable and would attack immediately,” said Patcharin, reflecting on the opening singles. “However, once I read her game, I tried to close out the match as quickly as possible. I'm very happy to have won all my matches in this tournament without dropping a set, which has greatly boosted my confidence before returning to compete in professional events in Thailand.”
The winner of the Malaysia-Hong Kong tie will be the other team to be promoted to the 2025 Group I.