Paris officials confident Seine water quality will improve for Olympic swimming

The men’s triathlon is scheduled for Tuesday, while the women are set to compete Wednesday. The triathletes were supposed to have a chance to familiarize themselves with the course Sunday, but organizers said they nixed the swimming leg after representatives of World Triathlon, city and regional authorities, and other decision-makers met to discuss water quality tests.

The water quality in the Seine is closely linked to the weather. After heavy rain fell during Friday’s Olympic opening ceremony and showers continued Saturday, the decision was made to cancel the test swim. With no more rain in the forecast, officials said they expect athletes will get the unique experience of racing in the Seine.

“We’ve seen what were the dynamics of the Seine over the past few weeks, and that’s what makes us confident,” Paris Deputy Mayor Antoine Guillou said at a news conference Sunday.

After similar rain events in the past, the water quality has returned to safe levels within 24 to 48 hours, he said.