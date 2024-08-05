Gender row boxers disqualified from World Championships after chromosome test

A storm erupted over the participation of Algeria's Imane Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting at the Olympics after Khelif's Italian opponent pulled out of their bout less than a minute into the fight after taking a barrage of punches.

The boxing competition at Paris 2024 is taking place under International Olympic Committee rules after the IOC stripped the IBA of its status as the global governing body for the boxing.

IBA chief executive Chris Roberts said that he could not disclose the results of the gender eligibility tests but that the pair's disqualification from the 2023 women's World Championships meant the public could "read between the lines."

"The results of the chromosome tests demonstrated both boxers were ineligible," Roberts told reporters.

He said the results of the tests had been sent to the IOC in June last year and that it had done "nothing with it."

The IOC says the IBA is a discredited organisation and has said the tests were ordered on arbitrary grounds.