Srettha meets the ‘pride of Thai people’ – the Olympics badminton team

Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanit led the Thai badminton team to meet the PM at Thai Khu Fah Building in the Government House complex in Bangkok on Wednesday.
The team included badminton star Kunlavut “View” Vitidsarn, who secured the silver medal after losing to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles final on Monday.
In a Facebook post, Srettha said he was delighted to welcome the badminton players and their coaches, who served as the country’s representatives in the Olympics.
“You guys are the pride of Thai people, who boosted the reputation and secured the medal for the country,” he said, adding that he hopes Thai athletes will further hone their skills for the country.
The premier confirmed that he had followed badminton matches closely, saying that he was glad to meet Kunlavut, and the other two badminton stars – Ratchanok Intanon and Suphanida Ketthong.
“Although it was not our day [to secure the gold medal], the silver medal that View secured for the Thai people is a historic medal for Thai badminton,” he said.
Srettha also thanked all Thai athletes for their efforts for the country and being role models for children.