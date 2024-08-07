Malaysian minister slammed online for fangirl post about Kunlavut

The Youth and Sports Minister posted the selfies on Instagram, only days after Kunlavut beat Zii Jia in the semi-finals of the men's singles badminton match, where she congratulated him on winning silver.
"I enjoy his style of badminton so much. So calm and collected. He has a new fan in me!"
This drew the ire of Malaysians with many calling her post inappropriate and insensitive.
"Is this how a youth and sports minister acts? Not patriotic at all. This is not the time for you to show your cute side fangirling other players," commented user fzeyma92.
Another user, yzshreaa said that Yeoh should not forget her official role while in Paris.
"You are there in Paris because you’re a minister. A youth and sports minister of Malaysia. Maybe have some empathy for our athlete or maybe some shame?"
Another user, aijklmnop123 labelled the post tone-deaf, while pink_galangal urged Yeoh to be better at looking after our nation's athletes' morale.
A few however came to the minister's defence, saying that she was merely exhibiting a sense of sportsmanship and friendship.
"It’s so disheartening to see so many negative comments when the post simply celebrates the success of our opponent - a move to show sportsmanship and friendship. I see only grace and grandeur. So much to learn from a post that’s so neutral, real and human. Sports are supposed to build friendships and bridge differences," commented user Fionashinyee.
Others were more measured in their criticism of Yeoh's post, saying that while admiring or respecting an opponent was fine, there was a place and time for everything.
"For those who are quoting sportsmanship etc., you are not wrong here. But there’s the other thing we call it as 'common sense'. Having sportsmanship is not wrong, but she has the capacity of a minister, BRINGING OUR ATHLETES FOR OLYMPICS. Be a fan, do what you like but keep it low and private maybe? Wasn’t that hard," commented user Shahifashahril.
Another user, lance_v_ks, added, "You should keep this to yourself and your family.. this is insensitive!"
