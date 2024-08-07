Malaysian minister slammed online for fangirl post about Kunlavut

The Youth and Sports Minister posted the selfies on Instagram, only days after Kunlavut beat Zii Jia in the semi-finals of the men's singles badminton match, where she congratulated him on winning silver.

"I enjoy his style of badminton so much. So calm and collected. He has a new fan in me!"

This drew the ire of Malaysians with many calling her post inappropriate and insensitive.

"Is this how a youth and sports minister acts? Not patriotic at all. This is not the time for you to show your cute side fangirling other players," commented user fzeyma92.

Another user, yzshreaa said that Yeoh should not forget her official role while in Paris.

"You are there in Paris because you’re a minister. A youth and sports minister of Malaysia. Maybe have some empathy for our athlete or maybe some shame?"