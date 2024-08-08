Thailand scores fifth medal at Paris 2024

On the weightlifting side, Thai athlete Theerapong Silachai won the silver medal in men’s 61-kilogram category for achieving a total of 303 kilograms, 132 kilograms from snatch lifting, and 171 kilograms from clean and jerk lifting.

He also broke his previous record of 299 kilograms in the Asian Weightlifting Championship in South Korea last year.

Li Fabin from China secured the gold and Morris Hampton from the US took the bronze.

Thai weightlifter Surodchana Khambao secured the bronze medal in the women’s 49-kilogram category for making a total of 200 kilograms, 88 kilograms from snatch lifting, and 112 kilograms from clean and jerk lifting.

China’s Hou Zhihui won the gold with 206 kilograms and Romanian Mihaela Valentina Cambei picked up the silver.

Thailand now has five Olympic medals – one gold, two silver and two bronze – from taekwondo, badminton, weightlifting and boxing.