Adriano Moraes rematches old foe at ONE 169: Atlanta 

During that time, the well-rounded Brazilian star has amassed 16 appearances in the Circle. More importantly, however, his glittering run has yielded a staggering eight ONE Flyweight MMA World Titles.

The Brazilian hasn’t been seen since a pulsating ONE Fight Night 10 main event contest with longtime rival and current flyweight MMA king Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson in May 2023.

He came up short in a razor-thin unanimous decision that night, closing out the trilogy between the pair and, ultimately, missing out on a ninth World Title reign.

In recent months, however, Moraes has been hinting that a return to competition was imminent. Now, the cat is out of the bag, and Moraes is set to kick off another push toward getting his old 26-pound gold belt back.