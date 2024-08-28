Sprinter Biew qualifies for final 100-metre race by a whisker

Thai sprinter Puripol “Biew” Boonson has qualified for the final round of men’s 100-metres at the World Athletics U20 Championship in Lima, Peru.
The 18-year-old athlete came in first in the first round on Tuesday at 10.41 seconds. Following Puripol were Joel-jin Nwamadi from South Korea and Adas Dambrauskas from Lithuania.
The Thai athlete came 1st again during the second round on Wednesday with his run of 10.30 seconds, beating Bradley Nkoana from South Africa by only 0.001 seconds judged by a photo finish.
Puripol will participate in the final round on Thursday at 6.47am (Thailand time). To watch the live broadcast, visit the World Athletics website.