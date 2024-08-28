Paris to debut Paralympics with a groundbreaking ceremony in city's heart

More than 4,000 athletes with physical, visual and intellectual impairments will compete in 22 sports over the next 11 days.

Organisers are promising a spectacular show to open the Games. Once again it’s being held outside the confines of a stadium, but unlike the rain-soaked Olympic opening ceremony, which featured a boat parade on the Seine River, the Paralympic ceremony is happening exclusively on land, with athletes parading down the famous Champs-Elysées to the ceremony at the Place de la Concorde.

Artistic director Thomas Jolly, who led the opening ceremony for the Olympics, said the event will “showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values that they embody”, and promised “performances that have never been seen before.” The July 26 opening ceremony highlighted inclusion and diversity.