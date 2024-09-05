Second gold for star fencer Saysunee

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 05, 2024

The wheelchair fencer proves age is a mere number by beating her much younger opponent in the foil category at the Paralympics

Thai wheelchair fencing athlete Saysunee Jana has followed up on her success on Tuesday, winning the fifth gold medal for Thailand in the women's foil category B at the Paralympic Games in Paris, France on Wednesday.

 

The world’s No. 4, Saysunee earned her second gold in the Paralympics by beating the world’s No. 3 Xiao Rong from China 15 to 11.

The 50-year-old Thai athlete previously beat her 31-year-old Chinese opponent in the women’s sabre category B by 15 to 14 on Tuesday.

The women's foil category B competition between Saysunee and Xiao remained even at the beginning but the Thai athlete made consecutive strikes to win the competition.

As of Thursday, Thailand was ranked 15th on the medal table with 17 medals (five gold, six silver, and six bronze).

 

