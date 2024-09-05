Second gold for star fencer Saysunee

The world’s No. 4, Saysunee earned her second gold in the Paralympics by beating the world’s No. 3 Xiao Rong from China 15 to 11.

The 50-year-old Thai athlete previously beat her 31-year-old Chinese opponent in the women’s sabre category B by 15 to 14 on Tuesday.

The women's foil category B competition between Saysunee and Xiao remained even at the beginning but the Thai athlete made consecutive strikes to win the competition.