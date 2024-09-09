Bangkok Patana School gets new US Open-certified tennis courts

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 09, 2024

The prestigious certification adds to the British curriculum school’s commitment to providing world-class facilities to its students

Bangkok Patana School’s newly constructed tennis courts, which have won the prestigious certification equivalent to those used at the US Open, were ceremoniously unveiled last month.

Presiding over the ceremony on August 31 was Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool. Also present were Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Foundation Board Office chief Kulvadee Siribhadra.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool

The eight covered tennis courts, certified by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), were constructed to provide students with an exceptional learning experience in both recreational and competitive tennis, head of school Chris Sammons said.

“Everything we do at Bangkok Patana School is focused towards letting our students enjoy their learning; when they enjoy, they excel,” Sammons added. “Whether they are enjoying recreational tennis or striving to competitive levels, we want to offer our students stellar experiences.”  

Chris Sammons, head of Bangkok Patana School

Bangkok Patana, a British international school with a history spanning nearly 70 years, operates as a non-profit organisation. Currently, the school serves over 2,300 students from more than 60 nationalities.

Bangkok Patana School gets new US Open-certified tennis courts

The ITF certification makes Bangkok Patana the first school in Thailand to receive such recognition. The certification was granted based on the following features:

  • Court surfaces identical to those used in the US Open
  • Standard-compliant slope and evenness of the courts
  • Spacious area between and around the courts
  • Higher-than-standard ceilings for optimal ventilation
  • Lighting direction and distribution designed for competitive-level environments

Bangkok Patana School gets new US Open-certified tennis courts Bangkok Patana School gets new US Open-certified tennis courts

Bangkok Patana School gets new US Open-certified tennis courts

 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy