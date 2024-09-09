Bangkok Patana School gets new US Open-certified tennis courts

Bangkok Patana School’s newly constructed tennis courts, which have won the prestigious certification equivalent to those used at the US Open, were ceremoniously unveiled last month.
Presiding over the ceremony on August 31 was Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool. Also present were Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Foundation Board Office chief Kulvadee Siribhadra.
The eight covered tennis courts, certified by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), were constructed to provide students with an exceptional learning experience in both recreational and competitive tennis, head of school Chris Sammons said.
“Everything we do at Bangkok Patana School is focused towards letting our students enjoy their learning; when they enjoy, they excel,” Sammons added. “Whether they are enjoying recreational tennis or striving to competitive levels, we want to offer our students stellar experiences.”
Bangkok Patana, a British international school with a history spanning nearly 70 years, operates as a non-profit organisation. Currently, the school serves over 2,300 students from more than 60 nationalities.
The ITF certification makes Bangkok Patana the first school in Thailand to receive such recognition. The certification was granted based on the following features: