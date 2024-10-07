Her Majesty leads Thai ice hockey team for friendly match with China

Her Majesty Queen Suthida led Thailand’s ice hockey team to a draw in a friendly match with the Chinese national team on Sunday night.

The match was held at the Thailand Internaitonal Ice Hockey Arena in Bangkok’s Huai Kwang district.

The friendly match was held to mark His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday and to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The aim of the match was also to tighten bilateral ties.

