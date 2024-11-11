Nineteen medal haul for Thai athletes in the Maldives

The Thai national team achieved impressive results, earning a total of 19 medals, 5 of them gold, at the 15th World Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships held from November 5 to 11 at the Canary Reef Resort in the Maldives and securing 3rd place overall in both the men’s and women’s categories.



The 5 gold medals came from Jiraphan Pongkham, men’s bodybuilding (under 60 kg), and SEA Games gold medalist; Surasak Panruang, men’s master bodybuilding (age 40-49, under 80 kg; Ratchasap Charoensap, men’s sports physique (over 180 cm); and Kanticha Srichan, who won 2 gold medals in women’s junior fitness (under 21) and women’s junior model physique (under 21), marking her as a promising young talent in women’s bodybuilding.