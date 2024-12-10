Freddie Haggerty faces Thai star Kaoklai Chor Hapayak at ONE Lumpinee 91

Kaoklai, on the other hand, is a dangerous brawler who has been a consistent performer at ONE Lumpinee since July 2023.



Despite suffering a decision loss to Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang at ONE Lumpinee 74 this past August, Kaoklai has demonstrated his ability to secure finishes, winning all three of his fights in the organisation via knockout.



Freddie’s knockout streak and Kaoklai’s experience make this a compelling showdown, as both athletes aim to prove their mettle in the promotion.