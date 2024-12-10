Freddie Haggerty faces Thai star Kaoklai Chor Hapayak at ONE Lumpinee 91

The bout will be the featured fight on the card, which will take place at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, December 13.
Freddie, the younger brother of ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty, has been making waves since his debut in the weekly event series earlier this year.
The 20-year-old British phenom has notched back-to-back knockout victories against two seasoned Thai fighters – Dankalong Sor Dechapan at ONE Lumpinee 49 in January and Kaichon Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang at ONE Lumpinee 72 in July.
A victory next week will bring him closer to the life-changing 3.5 million Thai Baht contract with ONE Championship and set the tone for 2025.
Kaoklai, on the other hand, is a dangerous brawler who has been a consistent performer at ONE Lumpinee since July 2023.
Despite suffering a decision loss to Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang at ONE Lumpinee 74 this past August, Kaoklai has demonstrated his ability to secure finishes, winning all three of his fights in the organisation via knockout.
Freddie’s knockout streak and Kaoklai’s experience make this a compelling showdown, as both athletes aim to prove their mettle in the promotion.