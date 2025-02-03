Home crowd roars Thailand to double gold triumph

The deafening cheers and unwavering support fueled both Pornpawee Chochuwong and the mixed doubles pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran to spectacular victories over their Indonesian opponents.

Top-seeded Pornpawee, ranked No. 8 in the world, put on a breathtaking display of resilience in the women’s singles final. Facing an early setback against Indonesia’s Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi, world No. 45, the Thai ace stormed back with sheer determination to claim a thrilling 2-1 game victory (18-21, 21-16, 21-13).

With every powerful smash and well-placed shot, the crowd erupted, their chants seemingly lifting Pornpawee’s energy levels. She eliminated errors from her game and turned the momentum in her favour, producing a flurry of aggressive rallies that left her opponent struggling.

The triumph not only secured Pornpawee’s first title in nearly two years but also made her the fourth Thai women's singles champion of the tournament, following in the footsteps of Ratchanok Intanon (2016), Busanan Ongbamrungphan (2017), and Nitchaon Jindapol (2018).