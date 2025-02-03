Home crowd roars Thailand to double gold triumph

The deafening cheers and unwavering support fueled both Pornpawee Chochuwong and the mixed doubles pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran to spectacular victories over their Indonesian opponents.
Top-seeded Pornpawee, ranked No. 8 in the world, put on a breathtaking display of resilience in the women’s singles final. Facing an early setback against Indonesia’s Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi, world No. 45, the Thai ace stormed back with sheer determination to claim a thrilling 2-1 game victory (18-21, 21-16, 21-13).
With every powerful smash and well-placed shot, the crowd erupted, their chants seemingly lifting Pornpawee’s energy levels. She eliminated errors from her game and turned the momentum in her favour, producing a flurry of aggressive rallies that left her opponent struggling.
The triumph not only secured Pornpawee’s first title in nearly two years but also made her the fourth Thai women's singles champion of the tournament, following in the footsteps of Ratchanok Intanon (2016), Busanan Ongbamrungphan (2017), and Nitchaon Jindapol (2018).
Adding to the historic moment, Pornpawee claimed her third BWF World Tour Super 300 title, joining her past successes at the 2020 Spain Masters and the 2023 Swiss Open. With her name etched among the nation's greats, the home fans had every reason to celebrate.
The mixed doubles final was nothing short of a spectacle, with Thailand’s Dechapol and Supissara, the No. 4 seeds and world No. 19 duo, overcoming a tough battle against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia.
Despite dropping the first game, Dechapol and Supissara fed off the crowd’s energy to rally back and secure a hard-fought 2-1 game victory (19-21, 21-17, 21-13).
“It was the cheers from the crowd that motivated me to fight hard, especially jumping for smashes,” Dechapol admitted after the match.
For Supissara, the victory carried extra meaning. “I’m so pumped up because I had never won a home tournament, let alone reaching the deep stages. So I told Dechapol I wanted to win at home, and we finally did it.”
The win marked Dechapol and Supissara’s fourth career title together and their second championship of the year, following their triumph at the Malaysia Open. Along with the gold medal, they claimed $18,960 (approx. 635,000 THB).
While the home crowd celebrated two gold medals, Thailand’s women’s doubles pair of Laksika Kanlaha and "Jomjam" Phaithamas Muenwong fell short in their final. The No. 4 seeds and world No. 17 pair started strong but couldn’t sustain their momentum against Indonesia’s Lanny Tria Mayasari and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti, ultimately losing 1-2 (21-15, 13-21, 8-21).
Despite the heartbreak in the women's doubles, the tournament showcased Thailand’s strength on the international stage, proving that home support can be a defining factor in victory. With two titles secured, the Thai players basked in the glory of a tournament that saw them rise to the occasion, backed by an unforgettable chorus of cheers from their passionate fans.