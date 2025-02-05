Second KLPGA Blue Canyon Ladies Championship expands prize pool

This year’s tournament will serve as the opening event of the 2025 KLPGA season, marking a significant milestone for professional women’s golf in Thailand. The event will include a qualifying round and invite top players from Thailand and other international tours.
The 2024 Blue Canyon Ladies Championship marked the first-ever KLPGA Tour event in Thailand and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both domestic and international audiences, including South Korea. Building on that success, this year’s competition will expand from a three-day, 54-hole stroke play format to a four-day, 72-hole tournament, further enhancing the level of competition.
Blue Canyon Chairman Praphant Asava-aree expressed his excitement about hosting the tournament again:
“It is a great honour for Blue Canyon Country Club, a historic and challenging golf course, to once again host the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship. This event reinforces the success we achieved last year.”
The tournament will feature a qualifying round on February 8-9 at Blue Canyon Country Club, allowing rising talents to secure a place in the main event. Additionally, the field will welcome elite golfers from professional tours across Asia, including Japan, Taiwan, and Australia, bringing more diversity and competition to the tournament.
Praphant also emphasized the tournament’s significance for Thai golf and tourism, stating:
“This event will not only energize the Thai golf industry but also drive tourism in Phuket. With live broadcasts in both Thailand and South Korea, golf fans can expect a thrilling competition featuring top-tier KLPGA players. Most importantly, we encourage all Thai fans to support our local players competing in this prestigious tournament.”
Pitchaya Phulsathitiwat, a representative of ANEW Golf Thailand, expressed pride in sponsoring the tournament:
“Last year’s tournament made history for women’s golf in Thailand, and we are honoured to be part of it. This aligns with our marketing strategy to support modern lifestyles.”
Nanthapol Thongnilpan from the Sports Authority of Thailand reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting professional golf:
“Thailand has a growing golf community with world-class talent. We aim to continuously support and develop Thai golfers, helping them achieve international success.”
Additionally, Surapol Uthintu, Executive of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, praised the tournament’s broader impact:
“This championship not only strengthens Thailand’s golf industry but also enhances Phuket’s tourism sector, attracting global attention.”
The Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour is one of the world’s top five women’s professional golf tours, alongside the LPGA Tour, Japan LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, and Epson Tour. Established in 1977, it contributes to the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and is recognized as one of the eight official women’s professional golf circuits worldwide.
In 2024, the KLPGA Tour held 31 official tournaments, marking its 47th season.