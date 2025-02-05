Second KLPGA Blue Canyon Ladies Championship expands prize pool

Blue Canyon Chairman Praphant Asava-aree expressed his excitement about hosting the tournament again:

“It is a great honour for Blue Canyon Country Club, a historic and challenging golf course, to once again host the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship. This event reinforces the success we achieved last year.”

The tournament will feature a qualifying round on February 8-9 at Blue Canyon Country Club, allowing rising talents to secure a place in the main event. Additionally, the field will welcome elite golfers from professional tours across Asia, including Japan, Taiwan, and Australia, bringing more diversity and competition to the tournament.

Praphant also emphasized the tournament’s significance for Thai golf and tourism, stating:

“This event will not only energize the Thai golf industry but also drive tourism in Phuket. With live broadcasts in both Thailand and South Korea, golf fans can expect a thrilling competition featuring top-tier KLPGA players. Most importantly, we encourage all Thai fans to support our local players competing in this prestigious tournament.”