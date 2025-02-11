ONE Championship\'s US event generates over THB600 Million

The event, which took place at Ball Arena in September 2024, was ONE Championship’s second event in Colorado following its groundbreaking US debut with ONE Fight Night 10 in 2023.
Around 10,000 fans attended ONE 168, with more than half travelling from outside Colorado. These visitors contributed over US$15 million to the local economy, accounting for 83% of the total impact, the study finds.
The report also highlighted that direct spending—covering transportation, accommodation, food, and leisure activities—exceeded US$9 million. Out-of-state attendees stayed in Denver for an average of three nights, resulting in 6,590 hotel room bookings and US$1.4 million in hotel and short-term rental revenue. The event also supported 146 jobs, contributing US$6.3 million in labour income.
Hanna Scovill, Senior Manager of Economic Competitiveness for the Denver Metro The Chamber of Commerce and Metro Denver EDC emphasized the significance of hosting global sporting events like ONE Championship in the region.
"This event successfully attracted a substantial number of out-of-state visitors, significantly boosting Colorado’s economy and supporting local jobs through US$15 million in new dollars to the state," Scovill said in a statement.
"This underscores the importance of supporting the region’s thriving arts, culture, and entertainment industry, which provides unmatched talent and incredible economic growth for Colorado.”
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong credited the event’s success to the overwhelming support from fans and highlighted its positive impact on the local economy.
"We are incredibly proud to have generated US$18 million in economic impact for the Greater Denver region during ONE 168, as well as US$108 million in media value from our global broadcast and digital stream for our partners," Sityodtong said
"ONE Championship has some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we would like to thank them for travelling in, along with all our fans in Colorado for attending and making the event such a memorable night.”
In ONE 168's main event, Thailand's Superlek Kiatmoo9 dismantled Jonathan Haggerty via knockout in under a minute, taking the British fighter’s ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.
Following the success of ONE 168, ONE Championship has confirmed plans to return to the United States later this year, with further event details set to be announced soon.
The organization continues to expand its global footprint with monthly North American primetime shows, with some events hosted at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.