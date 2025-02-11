ONE Championship\'s US event generates over THB600 Million

The event, which took place at Ball Arena in September 2024, was ONE Championship’s second event in Colorado following its groundbreaking US debut with ONE Fight Night 10 in 2023.

Around 10,000 fans attended ONE 168, with more than half travelling from outside Colorado. These visitors contributed over US$15 million to the local economy, accounting for 83% of the total impact, the study finds.

The report also highlighted that direct spending—covering transportation, accommodation, food, and leisure activities—exceeded US$9 million. Out-of-state attendees stayed in Denver for an average of three nights, resulting in 6,590 hotel room bookings and US$1.4 million in hotel and short-term rental revenue. The event also supported 146 jobs, contributing US$6.3 million in labour income.