Namo, Angel, Yingtong to test at KLPGA Blue Canyon Ladies Championship 2025.

The tournament, part of the prestigious KLPGA Tour, tees off at Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket from March 13-16, 2025, featuring a US$800,000 prize purse (approximately 27.65 million baht).



A total of 120 players, including 80 KLPGA pros and 37 invited players from other tours, will battle it out in a 72-hole stroke play event on the club’s famous Canyon Course.

This marks the second straight year the event opens the KLPGA season in Thailand, further solidifying Phuket’s status as a world-class golf destination.



For Angel Thongaram, Namo Luangnitikul, and Yingtong, this event presents a career-defining opportunity to showcase their talent on a major stage.