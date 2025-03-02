Namo, Angel, Yingtong to test at KLPGA Blue Canyon Ladies Championship 2025.

The tournament, part of the prestigious KLPGA Tour, tees off at Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket from March 13-16, 2025, featuring a US$800,000 prize purse (approximately 27.65 million baht).
A total of 120 players, including 80 KLPGA pros and 37 invited players from other tours, will battle it out in a 72-hole stroke play event on the club’s famous Canyon Course.
This marks the second straight year the event opens the KLPGA season in Thailand, further solidifying Phuket’s status as a world-class golf destination.
For Angel Thongaram, Namo Luangnitikul, and Yingtong, this event presents a career-defining opportunity to showcase their talent on a major stage.
Angel, a 16-year-old Phuket native, secured her place through the National Qualifiers, while Namo, a Thai national team player and Phuket resident, received her invitation as part of Thailand’s elite amateur ranks. China’s Yingtong, who currently resides in the United States, earned her spot thanks to a strong track record on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) circuit.
Angel Thongaram, at just 16, has already built an impressive amateur record, with victories including:
• Singha Junior Golf Qualify to IMG Junior World
• Chiang Mai Highlands Junior Golf
• Singha Maejo Championship
• Green Valley Golf Championship
• Royal Chiang Mai Championship
• Alpine Golf Amateur Open
• Blue Canyon Junior Championship 2023
• Singha Junior Golf Ranking 2024
Namo Luangnitikul, 17, is a familiar face in Thai amateur golf, having won titles since the age of 10. In 2024, she was selected for Thailand’s National Development Program, representing the country at the 44th Queen Sirikit Cup in Japan.
Meanwhile, Jiao Ella Yingtong has made her mark in the AJGA, winning the Golf Performance Center Killington Junior Championship and the Nemacolin Junior Championship in 2024. She is currently ranked 33rd in the AJGA Rolex Rankings.
Alongside the amateur trio, the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship will welcome a strong international lineup of professionals, including top names from across Asia:
• South Korea: Park Sang Hyun, Jeon Seunghee, Kyeom Yuda
• Japan: Kokona Sakurai, Miu Yamashita, Yuna Takagi
• India: Tvesa Malik, Hitachi Bakshi
• Indonesia: Patricia Sinolungan, Holly Victoria Halim
• Malaysia: Geraldine Wong Sze Xuan, Aeritha Panheng
• Singapore: Amanda Tan, Koh Sock Hwee
• Philippines: Dottie Ardina, Princess Superal, Sam Bruce
The Blue Canyon Country Club, regularly ranked among Thailand’s top golf courses, will once again provide a stunning backdrop for the championship. In 2024, the venue received the “Best Golf Course in Thailand” award from the World Golf Awards, adding to its collection of honors, which includes the ASEAN Golf Awards 2018 and AsiaMoney’s Best Course in Asia (2004, 2005, 2007).
In April 2025, Blue Canyon will also host the prestigious Annika Invitational Asia, further underscoring its standing in global amateur golf circles.
About KLPGA
Founded in 1977, the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) is one of the world’s premier women’s tours, contributing directly to the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.