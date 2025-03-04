Thai sports authority rejects MotoGP exit claims, says under review

The government is considering extending its contract to host MotoGP races beyond 2026, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) said on Tuesday.

This clarification comes in response to concerns raised by Newin Chidchob, president of Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram, who expressed regret on Monday that the government’s contract with Dorna Sports, the licence holder for this premier motorcycle racing event, would expire next year.

Speaking on the “Inside Thailand” show on Tuesday, SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee confirmed that the Tourism and Sports Ministry has tasked the agency with conducting a comprehensive survey of the event’s economic benefits and its impact on local communities.

“The MotoGP 2025 [held from February 28 to March 2] attracted some 224,000 spectators, nearly matching the 226,000 recorded in 2019 before the pandemic,” he said. “This year, the event generated over 5 billion baht for the local economy and created jobs for over 7,000 people.”

Kongsak said that MotoGP’s economic contributions and commendations from global communities could encourage the government to extend its contract with Dorna Sports.

“The motion is being considered. The SAT has never said that the MotoGP contract will not be extended,” he said, refuting Newin’s claims.