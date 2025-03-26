Madam Pang forms team to settle FAT’s 360-million-baht debt

Nualphan "Madam Pang" Lamsam, President of the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand), presided over the 2025 Annual FA Thailand Congress, joined by vice presidents, executive committee members, and representatives from member clubs at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao, Bangkok, on Wednesday (March 26).
Regarding the FA Thailand’s legal defeat in the case against Siam Sport Syndicate over the unfair termination of commercial rights, which resulted in a 360-million-baht compensation payment plus interest—stemming from the tenure of former FA Thailand President Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung—Madam Pang stated that a negotiation team has been established to discuss the matter with Siam Sport.
She noted that the compensation figure is significantly high due to accrued interest because Siam Sport, in turn, must also compensate Cineplex Co., creating a cyclical financial burden.
Previously, Madam Pang had affirmed that legal action would be taken against the former FA Thailand executives responsible for the association’s financial losses. However, she clarified that no legal proceedings have been initiated yet, as the association must first resolve its debts before taking further steps.
Regarding the bidding process for the Thai League broadcasting rights for the 2025-2029 seasons, the FA Thailand opened submissions on February 27, 2025, with a deadline of March 27. Currently, three entities have officially submitted bids: 1) AIS in partnership with Jasmine, 2) TrueVisions, and 3) BG Sports. Additionally, one foreign company has expressed interest but has yet to submit official documents.