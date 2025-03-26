Madam Pang forms team to settle FAT’s 360-million-baht debt

Nualphan "Madam Pang" Lamsam, President of the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand), presided over the 2025 Annual FA Thailand Congress, joined by vice presidents, executive committee members, and representatives from member clubs at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao, Bangkok, on Wednesday (March 26).

Regarding the FA Thailand’s legal defeat in the case against Siam Sport Syndicate over the unfair termination of commercial rights, which resulted in a 360-million-baht compensation payment plus interest—stemming from the tenure of former FA Thailand President Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung—Madam Pang stated that a negotiation team has been established to discuss the matter with Siam Sport.