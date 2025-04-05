How defeat helped Nico Carrillo rediscover his love for Muay Thai 

On April 4, he hopes to start with a bang against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 in Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

“I’m ready to show the world it was a one-off. As a result, I’ve actually gone back to try and master Muay Thai and not just knock people’s heads off with my boxing,” Carrillo said.

“I’ll be a bull in a china shop if the opportunity presents itself, that’s just killer instinct. That’s deep within me. But I will try to be tidier by setting up things with kicks and using my full range of tools.”