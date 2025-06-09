Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in 5-hour epic to win longest-ever French Open final

In a scintillating showdown between the torch-bearers of a new generation, the 22-year-old saved three match points in the fourth set to win 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(10-2) and continue his dominance over Sinner with his fifth straight victory and end the Italian's 20-match winning run at the majors.

Alcaraz showed his steely determination to win the epic in five hours and 29 minutes - the longest final at Roland Garros - and soaked up the roaring ovation from a thoroughly entertained Parisian crowd long used to 14-times champion Nadal's reign.

"I'm just really happy to be able to make history with you in this tournament," Alcaraz told Sinner after collecting the Musketeers' Cup.

"I'm sure you're going to be champion not once, but many times. It's a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament, making history with you."

Victory made him only the second man since tennis turned professional in 1968 to win all of his first five Grand Slam singles finals after Swiss great Roger Federer, but Alcaraz was more enthralled with an achievement he shared with fellow Spaniard and 22-time major champion Nadal.