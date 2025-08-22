Thai women’s volleyball team targets World Championship round of 16

This tournament will serve as a key opportunity for Thailand to demonstrate their skills on the global stage once again.

Thailand Team's Current Situation

Thailand's performance in recent competitions has seen a slight decline, particularly during the 2025 Nations League, where the team narrowly avoided relegation, finishing in 17th place with just one victory.

As a result, their world ranking dropped from 13th to 21st. However, they managed to secure the ASEAN Championship's first leg title, though they were defeated by Vietnam in the second leg, ending up as runners-up.

The World Championship presents an important chance for the team to regain their confidence and improve its performance.

Player Roster and Goals

Under the leadership of head coach “Coach Ott” Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, the team is fully prepared with key players returning from injury. "Bumbeam" Chatchu-on Moksri, recovering from a shoulder injury, will take the outside hitter position, while Wimonrat Thanapan will return to the middle blocker position after recovering from a finger injury.