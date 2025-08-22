Thai women’s volleyball team targets World Championship round of 16

This tournament will serve as a key opportunity for Thailand to demonstrate their skills on the global stage once again.
Thailand Team's Current Situation
Thailand's performance in recent competitions has seen a slight decline, particularly during the 2025 Nations League, where the team narrowly avoided relegation, finishing in 17th place with just one victory.
As a result, their world ranking dropped from 13th to 21st. However, they managed to secure the ASEAN Championship's first leg title, though they were defeated by Vietnam in the second leg, ending up as runners-up.
The World Championship presents an important chance for the team to regain their confidence and improve its performance.
Player Roster and Goals
Under the leadership of head coach “Coach Ott” Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, the team is fully prepared with key players returning from injury. "Bumbeam" Chatchu-on Moksri, recovering from a shoulder injury, will take the outside hitter position, while Wimonrat Thanapan will return to the middle blocker position after recovering from a finger injury.
Other key players include Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Pimpichaya Kokram , and Thatdao Nuekjang, all set to strengthen the team. Coach Ott has set a goal for the team to reach the round of 16.
Thailand's 14-Player Roster:
Outside Hitters (OH):
Opposite Hitters (OP):
Middle Blockers (MB):
Liberos (L):
Setters (S):
Thailand's Opening Matches:
The Thai women's volleyball team will play their first round matches at the Indoor Stadium Hua Mak as follows:
Host Readiness and Tourism Promotion
As the host country, Thailand has allocated over 1.1 billion baht for the event's organisation. Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sorawong Thienthong, assured that preparations are progressing smoothly. The four venues, Indoor Stadium Hua Mak in Bangkok, Sapanhin Indoor Sports Arena in Phuket, the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre, and Chatchai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, are fully ready for the competition.
In addition to ensuring a seamless event, Thailand is using this opportunity to promote tourism. The country warmly welcomed athletes from 31 nations and has planned a series of sportainment activities, including the official tournament song "Cheer for the Champion" by renowned artist Joey Phuwasit. Souvenirs and the mascot "Tee Angel," inspired by the mythical kinnari, have also been created to enhance the experience for athletes and fans from around the world.