Thailand to host historic WBC and WBC Muaythai world conventions

Thailand is poised to make combat-sports history as it prepares to host the 63rd annual convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC), alongside the inaugural WBC Muaythai World Convention, the first event of its kind, under the powerful theme “Muay Thai to the World”.
The twin conventions will run from November 30 to December 5, 2025, at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park and Benjasiri Park, promising one of the most ambitious boxing gatherings ever staged in the country.
For the first time, an international combat-sports event will unite professional boxing and Muay Thai under one programme. More than 2,000 participants from over 176 countries are expected to attend, creating a rare platform for exchanging expertise on athlete development, safety standards and advances in sports medicine.
Maj Gen Thanapol Phakdipoom, President of WBC Muaythai and WBC Asia, said during the press conference that the event would not only serve as a forum for technical discussions, but also showcase Thailand’s cultural heritage.
“Beyond the academic sessions, we want to merge the spirit of Thailand with the art of combat,” he said. “Traditional wai kru ceremonies, ancient Muay Boran demonstrations and a gala dinner featuring Thai cuisine and cultural performances will help create a unique sports-tourism experience. The gala will also honour legends of the fight world with special awards.”
A major draw for fans will be the gathering of past and present global boxing icons, along with a packed schedule of title bouts. More than 10 championship belts across WBC, WBC Asia and WBC Muaythai categories will be contested throughout the week.
4 December – WBC and WBC Asia title fights
December 2 – WBC Muaythai world and special titles
Visitors will also be able to join daily Muay Thai masterclasses led by former world champions. Amateur and professional bouts will take place each day at Benjasiri Park, turning the venue into a vibrant open-air fight arena for the duration of the event.
This landmark double convention is set to elevate Thailand’s role in the global fight community, reinforcing Muay Thai’s status as the nation’s signature martial art and showcasing its cultural and sporting influence to the world.