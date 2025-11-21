Thailand to host historic WBC and WBC Muaythai world conventions

Thailand is poised to make combat-sports history as it prepares to host the 63rd annual convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC), alongside the inaugural WBC Muaythai World Convention, the first event of its kind, under the powerful theme “Muay Thai to the World”.

The twin conventions will run from November 30 to December 5, 2025, at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park and Benjasiri Park, promising one of the most ambitious boxing gatherings ever staged in the country.

A global hub for both boxing and Muay Thai

For the first time, an international combat-sports event will unite professional boxing and Muay Thai under one programme. More than 2,000 participants from over 176 countries are expected to attend, creating a rare platform for exchanging expertise on athlete development, safety standards and advances in sports medicine.