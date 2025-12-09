SAT to investigate Cambodian athletes’ jackets showing casino logo

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) will investigate whether Cambodian athletes violated Thai law by displaying a casino firm’s logo on their jackets, the SAT governor said on Tuesday.

SAT governor Dr Kongsak Yodmanee said the SAT would coordinate with the Department of Provincial Administration to determine whether the Cambodian athletes had violated Thai law prohibiting the advertising of illegal gambling.

The SAT would take action in accordance with the findings of the investigation, Kongsak added.

He was responding to comments on Thai social media questioning whether the Cambodian athletes had broken Thai law by displaying the logo of NagaWorld on their jackets.

NagaWorld is an integrated casino resort operated by NagaCorp in Cambodia.