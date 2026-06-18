Messi marks 20 years at World Cup by matching Klose’s scoring record

The three goals took Messi’s all-time men’s World Cup tally to 16, drawing him level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s joint top scorer.

The match, played in Kansas City on Tuesday local time, or Wednesday, June 17, Thailand time, also marked a remarkable milestone in Messi’s two-decade World Cup journey.

At 38, Messi delivered his first hat-trick on the World Cup stage and his 11th for Argentina.

The latest achievement means Messi now shares the men’s World Cup scoring record with Klose.