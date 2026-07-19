England claim World Cup bronze after 10-goal France thriller 

England needed only three minutes to take the lead, with captain Declan Rice opening the scoring with a superb finish.

Ezri Konsa doubled the advantage in the 18th minute, heading home from a corner before Saka struck twice late in the half. The Arsenal forward scored his first in the 37th minute and added another in first-half stoppage time to send England into the interval with a 4-0 lead.

France responded immediately after the restart, with Kylian Mbappé pulling one back in the 48th minute and moving to the top of the tournament’s goalscoring chart.

Bradley Barcola reduced the deficit further six minutes later before Mbappé scored his second of the match in the 66th minute, bringing France back to 4-3.

The goal took the France captain’s career World Cup tally to 22, making him the competition’s all-time leading scorer.