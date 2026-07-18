France face England in World Cup third-place play-off

France and England will compete for third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when the two former champions meet at Miami Stadium early on Sunday morning, Thailand time.

The match will kick off at 4am on July 19 in Thailand, corresponding to 5pm on Saturday, July 18, in Miami.

Thai football fans can watch the match through MONOMAX and MONOMAX SPORTS on Channel 29, according to the published broadcast schedule.

The fixture will be the 103rd match of the expanded World Cup and offers both teams an opportunity to finish the tournament on the podium after losing their respective semi-finals.

World Cup third-place play-off schedule

Match: France v England

Date in Thailand: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Kick-off: 4am

Venue: Miami Stadium

Live coverage: MONOMAX and MONOMAX SPORTS Channel 29

FIFA lists the match for 5pm Eastern Time on Saturday, July 18, at Miami Stadium.