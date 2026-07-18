France face England in World Cup third-place play-off

France and England will compete for third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when the two former champions meet at Miami Stadium early on Sunday morning, Thailand time.
The match will kick off at 4am on July 19 in Thailand, corresponding to 5pm on Saturday, July 18, in Miami.
Thai football fans can watch the match through MONOMAX and MONOMAX SPORTS on Channel 29, according to the published broadcast schedule.
The fixture will be the 103rd match of the expanded World Cup and offers both teams an opportunity to finish the tournament on the podium after losing their respective semi-finals.
FIFA lists the match for 5pm Eastern Time on Saturday, July 18, at Miami Stadium.
France are expected to make several changes after their semi-final defeat, although Kylian Mbappé is likely to remain at the heart of the attack.
The predicted starting XI is:
Mike Maignan; Malo Gusto, Maxence Lacroix, Ibrahima Konaté, Theo Hernández; Warren Zaïre-Emery, N’Golo Kanté; Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki, Désiré Doué; Kylian Mbappé.
Head coach Didier Deschamps may rotate his squad, but Mbappé has an additional incentive to start as he remains in contention for the tournament’s Golden Boot.
The France captain has scored eight goals, while Lionel Messi currently leads the race. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have six each and also remain in contention.
The match will also be Deschamps’ final game as France head coach after almost 14 years in charge. He has urged his players to give everything as France seek a seventh World Cup podium finish.
England could also rotate their team after several players suffered illness or minor fitness concerns.
The predicted starting XI is:
Dean Henderson; Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guéhi, John Stones, Djed Spence; Kobbie Mainoo, Elliot Anderson; Morgan Rogers, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane.
Declan Rice and Reece James have reportedly faced minor fitness issues, which could give players who have had limited minutes an opportunity to start.
Head coach Thomas Tuchel is nevertheless expected to retain several senior figures, including captain Kane and midfielder Anderson.
France won Group I after recording victories over Senegal, Iraq and Norway.
They then defeated Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32, edged Paraguay 1-0 in the last 16 and beat Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals.
Their hopes of winning a third World Cup title ended with a 2-0 semi-final defeat by Spain.
France have therefore won four of their past five matches in all competitions, with the loss to Spain their only defeat during that run.
England finished top of Group L after beating Croatia and Panama and drawing with Ghana.
The Three Lions defeated the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the round of 32 before overcoming co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in the last 16.
They then beat Norway 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice, before losing 2-1 to defending champions Argentina in the semi-finals.
England have also won four of their past five matches, with their defeat by Argentina their only loss in that sequence.
France have won three of their past five meetings with England, while England have won once and one match ended in a draw.
Their most recent encounter came in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, when France secured a 2-1 victory.
However, England hold the advantage in their World Cup record against France, having beaten them in the 1966 and 1982 tournaments before losing the 2022 meeting. Their Miami encounter will be only the fourth between the countries in World Cup history.
Both teams will be seeking to recover from their semi-final disappointment and end the tournament with a bronze medal in Miami.