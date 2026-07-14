Free World Cup semi-final watch parties set for Thai fans

Thai football fans will be able to watch the closing stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup free on television or join giant-screen watch parties as France, Spain, England and Argentina compete for places in the final.

The first semi-final will see France face Spain at 2am on Wednesday (July 15), Thailand time, followed by England against Argentina at 2am on Thursday (July 16).

The winners will advance to the final at 2am on Monday (July 20).

Free television coverage

All three matches will be shown free on MONO29, giving viewers nationwide access to the semi-finals and final without a subscription.

The schedule in Thailand is: