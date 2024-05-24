How to cater to a new breed of ‘Staycation’ and ‘Sleep Tourism’ guests

Hotel operators need to adjust their services to cater efficiently to this group of travellers, focusing on three key aspects: rooms, activities, and food and beverages, she said.

Room is the most critical aspect for these travellers as they are seeking genuine relaxation. Therefore, the rooms must be clean, with adequate lighting, appropriate room temperature, and high-quality bedding. Additionally, smart IT devices that enhance sleep comfort might be added. The atmosphere should be quiet and serene, she suggested.

At large hotels, it is essential to distinctly zone different types of rooms, such as family rooms and private rooms. Mid-sized and large rooms, starting from 35 square metres, as well as private pool villas, are particularly popular, she added.

Beyond relaxation, the activities offered within the hotel are also crucial for these travellers, Neeranuit said. They particularly seek activities that would help them relax, sleep better, and alleviate office stress. Such activities include muscle relaxation massage, yoga classes, sound healing, hydrotherapy, kayaking, and boxing.

Additionally, activities that enhance the travel experience, such as access to a library, a movie room, and cooking classes, play a significant role in their decision to choose the service, she added.

Food and beverage is the third most important ingredient. As these travellers spend all their time within the hotel and do not venture out for dining, food and beverages becomes crucial, she said. The food options should be varied, ranging from single dishes to buffets. Extended room service hours are also necessary to accommodate guests who prefer dining in their rooms, Neeranuit said.