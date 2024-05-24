How to cater to a new breed of ‘Staycation’ and ‘Sleep Tourism’ guests

Staycation refers to travelling to nearby provinces, focusing on activities within the hotel premises such as swimming, cycling, and spa, while sleep tourism focuses on travel with the aim of relaxation, sleeping in a different environment, aimed at recharging both body and mind.
Both trends are becoming increasingly popular among the younger generation who prioritise health care, said Neeranuit Traijakvanich, chairperson of Makalius Thailand Limited, the provider of an online travel platform. This group of travellers seeks hotels and accommodation with complete facilities, focusing on travel during the low season for tranquillity, Neeranuit said.
Hotel operators need to adjust their services to cater efficiently to this group of travellers, focusing on three key aspects: rooms, activities, and food and beverages, she said.
Room is the most critical aspect for these travellers as they are seeking genuine relaxation. Therefore, the rooms must be clean, with adequate lighting, appropriate room temperature, and high-quality bedding. Additionally, smart IT devices that enhance sleep comfort might be added. The atmosphere should be quiet and serene, she suggested.
At large hotels, it is essential to distinctly zone different types of rooms, such as family rooms and private rooms. Mid-sized and large rooms, starting from 35 square metres, as well as private pool villas, are particularly popular, she added.
Beyond relaxation, the activities offered within the hotel are also crucial for these travellers, Neeranuit said. They particularly seek activities that would help them relax, sleep better, and alleviate office stress. Such activities include muscle relaxation massage, yoga classes, sound healing, hydrotherapy, kayaking, and boxing.
Additionally, activities that enhance the travel experience, such as access to a library, a movie room, and cooking classes, play a significant role in their decision to choose the service, she added.
Food and beverage is the third most important ingredient. As these travellers spend all their time within the hotel and do not venture out for dining, food and beverages becomes crucial, she said. The food options should be varied, ranging from single dishes to buffets. Extended room service hours are also necessary to accommodate guests who prefer dining in their rooms, Neeranuit said.
There should be unlimited availability of water and ice at all times. Although this might seem minor, it reflects a service-minded approach that significantly impacts customer satisfaction and receives high praise from guests.
"Apart from adjusting service formats, marketing communication plans are also crucial in ensuring that travellers were aware and understand the offerings. This includes creating promotions that aligned with the service formats, such as package deals that include breakfast, lunch, and dinner, or room packages that include activities," Neeranuit said. "Makalius has collaborated with hotels to create special packages that combine accommodations with various services, providing more options for Staycation and Sleep Tourism customers," she said.