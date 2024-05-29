Thailand boosts tourism: longer stays for visitors, students, 'digital nomads'

Foreign students will be permitted to stay for an additional year upon graduation, while insurance requirements for foreigners seeking to retire in Thailand will be relaxed, he added.

Tourism is a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and a big source of employment.

The new measures come as part of an effort to boost visitors, especially from its main and fastest-growing markets, by extending stay limits to 60 days from 30 days for on-arrival visas.

The validity of so-called "digital nomad" visas for self-employed, remote workers will be extended to five years, from 60 days presently, with each stay limited to 180 days.