Tourists flock to Kaeng Krachan National Park on Queen’s birthday

Tourists flocked to Ban Krang campsite at Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province to admire butterflies freely flying amidst the lush vegetation on Monday (June 3), which is a national holiday marking the birthday of Queen Suthida.

The campsite is known as a hotspot for butterfly enthusiasts to witness thousands of the flying beauties from the more than 250 species that congregate along the banks of the Phetchaburi River from March until late May or early June every year.

According to tour guide Kiattisak Klomsakul, the butterflies like to feast on the minerals found in the salt marsh along the river. Several can also be seen fluttering around in the park’s rich vegetation of Ban Krang camp.

He said the best time to see butterflies is from 8am to 10am, when the sunlight is gentle and there is no rain.

“Various species of birds and wildlife can also be observed around the campsite,” he said. “Those who fancy a challenge can hike up Khao Phanoen Thung mountain from here to experience cold weather all year round and a sea of fog in the morning.”

Kaeng Krachan is Thailand’s largest national park, covering an area of up to 2,915 square kilometres. It straddles Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan and Nong Ya Plong districts as well as the Hua Hin district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The park boasts a pristine rainforest and rich biodiversity, which led to its designation as a national park on June 12, 1981.

The World Heritage Committee, at its 44th session held in China on July 26, 2021, officially inscribed the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex as a World Heritage Site.