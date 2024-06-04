Foreign arrivals approach 15 million so far this year

“Foreign arrivals between January 1 and June 2 totalled 14.95 million people, generating 709.34 billion baht in revenue,” he said.
Chinese travellers topped the number of foreign arrivals at 2.94 million people, followed by those from Malaysia (2.06 million), India (855,558), Russia (853,532) and South Korea (813,397).
Sermsak expects 590,000 foreign travellers to visit Thailand during the first week of June.
“I believe that Thailand’s tourism will be more buzzing after this,” he said.
He also expects 20.3 million travellers to visit the country during the rest of this year, which will help the ministry to achieve its target of attracting 35 million foreigners and generating 1.08 trillion baht in revenue from foreign arrivals in 2024.