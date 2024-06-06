Federation to propose 11-point plan to improve tourism industry

The Federation of Thai Tourist Associations (FETTA) is planning to propose to the government a white paper highlighting an 11-point plan to improve the tourism industry, a news source said on Wednesday.

The plan is reportedly a result of FETTA’s survey of tourism entrepreneurs and private sector enterprises on ways to make tourism a national agenda and transform Thailand into a global tourism hub.

According to the source, the 11 recommendations to the government are as follows:

1. Establish a joint taskforce consisting of provincial tourism authorities and private sector firms to serve as an advisor to the Tourism and Sport Ministry in setting tourism-related policies and campaigns.

2. Prepare a tourism development plan with clear performance indicators that focus on the development of tourism supply and demand, sustainable and eco-tourism, and revenue distribution. The plan, titled “Thailand Tourism Carrier Capacity Blueprint” should be jointly prepared by government and the private sector as well as academics to ensure mutual understanding and unity of all related parties.

3. Amend labour-related laws to allow migrant workers to be employed to fill shortages in the tourism sector.