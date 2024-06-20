MGM eyes more Thai tourists visiting Macau

At the luncheon meeting with over 150 representatives from Thailand's tourism sector and media attended, Dr Iwan Dietschi, Senior Vice President of Hospitality at MGM, emphasised that the resorts appeal to Thai travelers with a diverse array of culinary offerings catering to Thai palates. From renowned Chinese delicacies like hotpot and Cantonese dishes to Michelin-starred Sichuan cuisine, MGM aims to provide an authentic taste of Macao's culinary heritage.

“At our MGM macao property, we have a Black Pearl award-winning Imperial Court Cantonese restaurant as well as Michelin-starred Five Foot Road Sichuan restaurant, both options offer elevated regional Chinese dining experiences,” said Dietschi.

Macanese cuisine, a marriage of Portuguese and Chinese cuisines with ingredients and seasonings from Europe, South America, Africa, India and Southeast Asia, offers a truly distinctive taste. This unique culinary heritage reflects centuries of cultural exchange and is a testament to Macao's vibrant and diverse gastronomic scene.

To further promote Macau as a “Creative City of Gastronomy”, MGM rolls out a two-week “Macanese Food Promotion” at Rosewood Bangkok from June 15 to 29, where MGM culinary team led by Chef Ricardo Oliveira joins forces with Florita Alves to bring Macau’s unique Macanese cuisine – also the world's first "fusion" cuisine recognised by UNESCO – to Thailand.

Dietschi said MGM brings in culinary experts from around the globe for diverse events, ensuring a dynamic and never-boring dining experience. This approach not only enhances its culinary offerings but also enriches the skills and creativity of its chefs and kitchen staff.

"We aim to constantly elevate MGM's food and beverage offerings by selecting the right people with the right expertise at the right time. In line with this commitment, we are organising our next MGM x RR1 Culinary Masters event which is scheduled on June 28-30, 2024 featuring six chefs, including representatives from two renowned restaurants in Thailand. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Dietschi.

MGM is dedicated to preserving and evolving cultural heritage for future generations by supporting tourism through arts and culture initiatives, including revitalisation efforts in historic areas of Macao, particularly in the Barra area near the A-Ma Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

In line with these efforts, MGM will soon introduce a series of "Tourism+" products at both MGM MACAO and MGM COTAI. These initiatives underscore MGM's commitment to creating unique programmes and experiences that highlight the pinnacle of L’Art de Vivre (Art and Culture + Entertainment).

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of MGTO (Macao Government Tourism Office) said that Thailand is the fifth position among Macao’s top international visitor’s source markets. More importantly, it shows that in the first five months of the year, Thai visitor arrivals to Macao increased by 203%, compared to the same period last year.

