Tourism Ministry vows to crack down on unfair Chinese tour operators

The issue was raised earlier this week by Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), which pointed out that the number of Chinese tour groups, akin to the previous zero-dollar tours, have increased at an alarming rate following Thailand's full reopening and the mutual visa exemption agreement with China effective from March 1.
“These tour operators pressured and even coerced customers into shopping and spending, tarnishing the positive image of Thailand’s tourism industry,” Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said on Thursday.
“They have also severely damaged the businesses of Thai tour operators, which is unacceptable. The ministry will tackle this issue as top priority with the Department of Tourism as the responsible agency,” he said.
ATTA president Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn said that the customers of these zero-dollar tours were typically forced to spend between 70,000 and 100,000 baht each at affiliated businesses of these operators after arriving in Thailand.
Department of Tourism director-general Jaturon Phakdeewanit said on Thursday that the department had set up a joint command centre to tackle issues related to tourism business operations.
The centre was established in collaboration with five other agencies: the Office of the Permanent secretary for Tourism and Sports, the Department of Business Development, the Department of Special Investigation, the Tourist Police Bureau, and the Immigration Bureau.
He said that in the past six months, the department and the joint command centre had canvassed all tourist provinces and investigated over 30 tour operators suspected of breaking the laws. Of these, 10 companies have been found to use Thai nominees to operate tour businesses similar to zero-dollar tours.
As a punishment, they were ordered to stop their operations immediately and their tour guide permit would be suspended for five years, he said, adding that their foreign employees would be punished under the Foreign Business Act.
To report zero-dollar tour practices or wrongdoings in the tour business, contact the Department of Tourism’s joint command centre at tel 0-2141-3264 or 0-2141-3119.