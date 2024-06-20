Tourism Ministry vows to crack down on unfair Chinese tour operators

The issue was raised earlier this week by Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), which pointed out that the number of Chinese tour groups, akin to the previous zero-dollar tours, have increased at an alarming rate following Thailand's full reopening and the mutual visa exemption agreement with China effective from March 1.

“These tour operators pressured and even coerced customers into shopping and spending, tarnishing the positive image of Thailand’s tourism industry,” Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said on Thursday.

“They have also severely damaged the businesses of Thai tour operators, which is unacceptable. The ministry will tackle this issue as top priority with the Department of Tourism as the responsible agency,” he said.

ATTA president Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn said that the customers of these zero-dollar tours were typically forced to spend between 70,000 and 100,000 baht each at affiliated businesses of these operators after arriving in Thailand.